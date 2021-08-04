RAB raids Pori Moni’s Banani residence

The Intelligence unit of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has started raiding actor Pori Moni's Banani residence in the capital on Wednesday afternoon.

"The drive is being conducted following specific allegations," said RAB's Legal and Media Wing director.

Before opening the door, the actor came on Facebook live saying some unidentified people were trying to break into her residence.

Pori Moni came into discussion recently after she alleged of sexually assaulted and threatened with murder at Dhaka Boat Club on 9 June.

Later on 15 June, she filed a case against businessman Nasiruddin Mahmud, Tuhin Siddiqui Omi and four others with the Savar Police Station under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act and Penal Code 307.

However, a Dhaka court granted bail to Nasiruddin and Tuhin Siddiqui Omi on 29 June.

The detective branch (DB) police, on 2 August, detained two female models - Faria Mahabub Piasha and Mou Akter - raiding in Baridhara and Mohammadpur area on charge of blackmailing well-off people.