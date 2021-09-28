R Kelly convicted of luring women, underage girls for sex

Reuters
28 September, 2021, 09:30 am
Last modified: 28 September, 2021, 09:32 am

R Kelly convicted of luring women, underage girls for sex

Kelly kept his head down as the verdict was read, with his face shielded by a white mask

Reuters
28 September, 2021, 09:30 am
Last modified: 28 September, 2021, 09:32 am
Photo: Getty Images via BBC
Photo: Getty Images via BBC

R Kelly was convicted by a federal jury on Monday in his sex trafficking trial, where prosecutors accused the R&B singer of exploiting his stardom over a quarter-century to lure women and underage girls into his orbit for sex.

Jurors in Brooklyn federal court deliberated for a little more than a day before voting to convict the 54-year-old Kelly on all nine counts he faced, after a 5-1/2 week trial.

Kelly kept his head down as the verdict was read, with his face shielded by a white mask.

A woman watching from an overflow courtroom cried as the verdict was read, as did others who had waited to learn Kelly's fate in a park adjacent to the courthouse. One supporter played the singer's music there, including the song "Shut Up."

Deveraux Cannick, a lawyer for Kelly, told reporters that the defense was disappointed. "I'm sure we'll be appealing," he said.

Kelly faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years behind bars, and could face up to life in prison at his May 4, 2022, sentencing.

