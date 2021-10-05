Puja special song ‘Mayer Agomoni’ releases

Joy and Abanti Sithi in official poster of the Durga Puja special song "Mayer Agomoni". Photo: Courtesy

A new Durga Puja special music video titled "Mayer Agomoni" has been released on Sound BD YouTube Channel on 4 October.

Written and tuned by national award-winning lyrist Milton Khondokar, popular singers Joy and Abanti Sithi have added their magical voices to the song.

On the sets of Mayer Agomoni. Photo: Courtesy

The chorus of the song is voiced by Shuprokash, Shanto Saha, Dipti Sarkar and Anamul, while the song is composed by the Close-up One famed Apu Aman.

Imtu Ratish, Alongkar and Joy. Photo: Courtesy

The visual of the big-budget song starring Imtu Ratish and Alongkar is filmed in Dhakeshwari National Temple and Ramna Kali Temple, noted in a press release.

"I don't think such a huge budgeted song for Puja has ever been made before. I hope this song will be played in all the Puja Mandap to celebrate Durga Puja this year," said Joy.

"Since the song is especially dedicated for Durga Puja, all the crew members worked wholeheartedly. Our effort will pay off if the audiences like the song," he added.

Watch the song here: