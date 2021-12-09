Priyanka Chopra plays adult Sati in The Matrix Resurrections, confirms Warner Bros

Glitz

Hindustan Times
09 December, 2021, 11:10 am
Last modified: 09 December, 2021, 11:25 am

Priyanka Chopra plays adult Sati in The Matrix Resurrections, confirms Warner Bros

Warner Brothers has, in its first official confirmation, revealed that Priyanka Chopra will play adult Sati in The Matrix Resurrections. The film will release this month

Priyanka Chopra will play Sati in Matrix Resurrection
Priyanka Chopra will play Sati in Matrix Resurrection

Actor Priyanka Chopra will essay the role of adult Sati in her upcoming film The Matrix Resurrections, which Warner Brothers confirmed recently. Though there have been speculations about Priyanka's role as Sati, this is the first official confirmation from the production team.

Warner Brothers Korea, last month, had shared the Korean posters of its English counterpart on Instagram. The poster featured Priyanka Chopra along with the title of the film and her character's name--Sati, in Korean. The hashtag Sati was also added in the caption.

Quoting a new press release from Warner Bros, Looper.com has said that Priyanka will play a grown-up Sati. The character as a young girl was earlier essayed by Tanveer Atwal in The Matrix Revolutions. The Warner Bros release described Sati as "a young woman with a wisdom that belies her years and an ability to see the truth, no matter how murky the waters".

On a fan club post shared on Instagram revealing the news, comments started pouring from fans. "Omg! Amazing! Such a befitting role for her," wrote a user while another added: "Have always wanted her to get roles with powers."

Recently a new trailer of the film was released and it featured Priyanka speaking her first lines. She said, "The most important choice of Neo's life is not his to make." Actors Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss will return in the movie as Neo and Trinity.

Sharing the trailer on Instagram, Priyanka had captioned it, "Remember what is real."

Directed by Lana Wachowski, The Matrix Resurrections is set to release on December 22. The film also features Jada Pinkett Smith reprising her role of Niobe. Jessica Henwick, Christina Ricci, Neil Patrick Harris and Jonathan Groff will also be seen in the film, as new additions to the existing cast.

Meanwhile, Priyanka has several other projects in the pipeline including Jim Strouse's Text For You, and the drama series Citadel co-created by Joe and Anthony Russo. She will also feature in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa along with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

