Priyanka Chopra drops Nick Jonas' surname from Instagram

Priyanka ChopraJonas dropped 'Jonas' from her name on Instagram and Twitter.

She had added Jonas to her name on the social media platforms after her wedding to Nick Jonas in 2018.

Last week, Priyanka Chopra dropped the second surname from Instagram without providing an explanation.

While this paved way to speculations about her marriage, Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra has dismissed the rumours.

Speaking with News18, Madhu said, "It's all rubbish, don't spread rumours." Although she dropped the surname from the social media platform, Priyanka has been extending her love and support to Nick.

Last week, after the name change, she had shared a throwback picture from her Diwali party at the couple's LA home and said that she missed Nick. On Thursday, she showed support for Nick after the singer opened up about being diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes when he was a teenager.

Priyanka and Nick will be celebrating their third anniversary in December. The couple tied the knot in India on December 2 and 3. While they had two weddings, to honour both their cultures, they went on to host multiple receptions after that.

Currently, Priyanka is stationed in London. She has been shooting for her upcoming series Citadel, also starring Eternals and Game of Thrones star Richard Madden. She has also been begun promotions of her upcoming film Matrix Resurrections from the city. Meanwhile, Nick is busy in the US with his projects.

Although they've spent most time apart this year, Nick and Priyanka have managed to find time for each other in between work. Priyanka had flown down to the US to attend the Billboard Music Awards 2021 with him and also visited New York, where they dined at their restaurant Sona.

She also spent his birthday with him in the US. Nick, too, took a couple of trips to London and recently travelled to Spain, where Priyanka was shooting a leg of Citadel.