Priyanka, Alia, Katrina to star in Farhan's road trip movie Jee Le Zaraa

Glitz

Hindustan Times
10 August, 2021, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2021, 12:29 pm

Priyanka, Alia, Katrina to star in Farhan&#039;s road trip movie Jee Le Zaraa. Photo: Collected
Priyanka, Alia, Katrina to star in Farhan's road trip movie Jee Le Zaraa. Photo: Collected

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif are coming together for a new film titled Jee Le Zaraa. The film marks Farhan Akhtar's comeback to direction after Don 2.

A motion poster of the film was shared by Priyanka, Katrina, Alia and Farhan Akhtar on their respective social media handles on Tuesday. The poster featured Alia, Katrina and Priyanka's names along with a car made from a collage of numerous locations in India. The motion poster gives out Dil Chahta and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara vibes.

Sharing the post, Alia said, "Did someone say road trip? #JeeLeZaraa." Farhan shared the poster and wrote, "Did someone say road trip? Thrilled to announce my next film as director and what better day than 20 years of Dil Chahta Hai to do it. #JeeLeZaraa with @priyankachopra @katrinakaif @aliaabhatt will commence filming in 2022 and I cannot wait to get this show on the road."

Jee Le Zaraa marks Farhan's directorial comeback after over a decade. The filmmaker last directed Shah Rukh Khan's Don 2 before shifting gears and pursuing acting. The film is written by Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar and Reema Kagti; produced by Reema, Zoya Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan. It is expected to release in 2023.

Jee Le Zaraa adds to the already long list of movies Alia is set to appear in. The actor has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, SS Rajamouli's RRR and Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor in the making. She recently began work on her home production, Darlings, with Shefali Shah.

Meanwhile, the upcoming road trip film would mark Priyanka Chopra's comeback to Bollywood after The Sky Is Pink. The actor had worked with Farhan Akhtar in the film.

On the other hand, Katrina Kaif has Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Tiger 3 with Salman Khan.

