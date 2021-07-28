Princess Diana’s niece Lady Spencer tied the knot with billionaire Michael Lewis in wedding gowns by Dolce and Gabbana

Princess Diana's niece Lady Kitty Spencer, 30 years old British fashion model, exchanged vows with 62 years old south African born British billionaire fashion tycoon Michael Lewis in a marvellous villa in Italy last week. The classing English rose with blue eyes looked breathtakingly beautiful on her special day, her lace wedding gown by the Italian brand Dolce & Gabanna has captivated the eyes of many.

Lady Kitty Spencer is the daughter of Princess Diana's brother Charles Earl Spencer with his first wife, Victoria Aitken. In a handmade classic Lace wedding gown, Lady Spencer walked the aisle with her brother Louise Spencer and half-brother Samuel Aitken.

Despite being the niece of the people's Princess Diana, Lady Kitty Spencer managed to escape the limelight in her early days. However, she became an overnight sensation as she attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in a dazzling hand-painted emerald green gown by Dolce & Gabbana. Fashion lovers have adored her immensely, and her Instagram follower jumped from 37,000 to half a million within a day after attending Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding. Lady Kitty Spencer has been the face of Bulgari, Alberta Ferreti, Ralph Lauren etc.

Lady Kitty Spencer at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding Picture: Collected

The chairman of the Foschini group Michael Lewis and Lady Kitty Spencer, started dating in 2018. A year later, Lewis proposed Lady Spencer with a rose-cut diamond ring in 2019, shortly before Christmas. Reports reveal Lady Spencer's first cousin Prince William and Prince Harry were not present at her wedding. Surprisingly, Lady Spencer's 57 years old father, Charles Spencer, was not present in his daughter's wedding, perhaps due to an injury on his shoulder. Some of the bride's famous friends, British pop star Pixi Lott and her model boyfriend Oliver Cheshire, and Idris Elba's wife Sabrina Dhawre Elba were present to grace the ceremony.

According to the mail, the other guest who wore gowns from the same italian brand are Viscountess Weymouth, DJ Marjorie Gubelmann and fashion designer Jade Holland Cooper.

While the couple's Lavish private wedding ceremony has grabbed attention, the heart of the events was the five exquisite hand made customized wedding gowns designed by Dolce & Gabbana. Lady Kitty Spencer is also the global Ambassador of the Italian fashion brand Dolce & Gabbana and expressed her gratitude to them for making series of dazzling handmade gowns for her wedding. The Italian fashion house also shared glimpses of Lady Spencer's wedding attires.

Designer Dominico Dolce told Tatler, Lady Kitty Spencer was inspired by her love for Italy, but she also adhered to her roots in England. She has a great passion for flowers like all other English. Kitty wore a timeless and traditional lacy gown for her main event. While the rest four outfits were flower-strewn couture gowns. She paired those gowns with stunning floral patterned jewels.

Picture: collected

Lady Spencer did not forego the traditional Spencer tiara, which was previously worn by her mother Victoria and Lady Diana Spencer, later known as Princess Diana, during their wedding.

Though she appeared in Harper's Bazaar Uk magazine only at the age of one with her mother fashion model Victoria Aitken, Lady Kitty Spencer did not have an intense interest in fashion until she was approached by Dolce & Gabbana in 2017.

Lady Kitty Spencer is the eldest among her three siblings and four half-siblings. After her parent's separation, Kitty has spent much of her early life in South Africa with her mother. After completing her masters, she studied Italian arts at Florence, which instilled her adoration for Italy.

Lady Kitty Spencer and Michael Lewis. Photo: Collected

Kitty prefers to keep her love life private and said she doesn't want it to be somebody's read over their corn flax. She said she wants to keep her love life private as she values it from the core of her heart. "I just look forward to a really happy home life: a happy marriage and happy children. And I feel very at peace that things play out the way they should," said Lady Kitty Spencer during an interview with Town&Country.