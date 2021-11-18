Preity Zinta, Gene Goodenough welcome twins via surrogacy

Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough. Photo: Collected

Preity Zinta and her husband Gene Goodenough have welcomed twins – Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the actor shared the news with her fans. She also posted a picture of herself with Gene.

Sharing the post, Preity Zinta captioned it, "Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene and I are overjoyed and our hearts are filled with so much gratitude and with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family."

Preity also added a thank you note for the surrogate and the team of doctors: "We are very excited about this new phase in our lives. A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and to our surrogate for being part of this incredible journey. Loads of love and light - Gene, Preity, Jai and Gia #gratitude#family #twins #ting."