‘The Power Of The Dog’ and ‘Lost In Space’ lead Netflix’s weekly charts

"Lost in Space 2" and "Power of the Dog." Photo: Collected

As the awards-season buzz builds for Netflix's 'The Power of the Dog', the western starring Benedict Cumberbatch led all films on the streamer this past week.

Also starring Jesse Plemons, Kodi Smit-McPhee and Kirsten Dunst, the film from writer-director Jane Campion was streamed for 27.2 million hours during the week of 29 November to 5 December. 'The Power of the Dog' hit the platform Friday.

Holdovers snagged the next four slots on the chart, led by recent chart-topper 'Red Notice', earning the third spot and 25.4 million hours, followed by the first-week films 'Single All the Way', '14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible', 'The Christmas Chronicles' and 'The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two'.

Over on the TV side, the third season of Netflix's 'Lost in Space' reboot topped the weekly TV by a mile, with nearly 47.4 million hours streamed during the week. The new episodes arrived 1 December.

The series' first season ranked at the fourth place with 20.9 million hours. The limited series 'Maid' was placed eighth but clocks a 10th consecutive week in the top 10.

Also new to the list this week are the first season of competition series 'School of Chocolate' (sixth place with 17.1 million hours) and the fourth season of 'Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous' (seventh place with 16.9 million hours).

Last week's crowned TV title 'You' rounds out the top 10 this time with nearly 12.5 million hours viewed.

The French comedy 'Spoiled Brats' tops the non-English-language film chart with 26.7 million hours, more than double its nearly rival.

Spain's 'Money Heist: Part 5' again leads the non-English TV chart this week, more than tripling the second place title with an eye-grabbing 189.92 million hours.

Global phenomenon Squid Game continues its scintillating run with a 12th straight week in the top 10, placing at number four with 21.2 million hours.