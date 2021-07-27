Pink offers to pay fines for Norwegian women’s beach handball team

Glitz

TBS Report
27 July, 2021, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2021, 04:41 pm

Pink took to Twitter to lend her support to the team, saying the EHF should be fined "for sexism."

Pink. Photo: Collected
Pink. Photo: Collected

Popular musician Pink offered to pay the "sexist" fines handed out to the Norwegian women's beach handball team after they refused to wear bikini bottoms while playing.

Last week, the European Handball Federation (EHF) fined the Norwegian women's team a total of €1,500 (around $1,765)  for their "improper clothing" by wearing shorts like their male counterparts during the 2021 European Beach Handball Championships, reports BBC.

Pink took to Twitter to lend her support to the team, saying the EHF should be fined "for sexism."

She tweeted: "I'm very proud of the Norwegian female beach handball team for protesting the very sexist rules about their 'uniform'. The European handball federation should be fined for sexism." She added that she would be "happy to pay" the team's fines.

According to uniform regulations in the rules of the game, women must wear bikini bottoms and a sports bra when playing official games. Men can wear shorts and a vest shirt.

