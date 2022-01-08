Peya’s ‘Chtimahal’ to release 14 January 

Producer HR Habib's "Chitmahal" starring Peya Jannatul is all set to get a theatrical release on 14 January.

''Disputed land between Bangladesh and India and stories of deprived people have been captured in Chhitmohol,'' shared Habib.

The film has been shot in Maroa in Chitmahal.

Peya Jannatul will be seen playing the role of a young widow.

''Working remote areas of Panchgarh was difficult, yet I feel glad to be able to work there. I have never been to Chitmahal before. I am not sure if will ever go there again,'' said Peya.

The filming of Chitmahal started in 2015. However, the production was delayed multiple times due to facing numerous obstacles.

Apart from Peya Jannatul, Moushumi Hamid, Arman Parvez Murad, Anwarul Alam Shazal, and Shimul Khan among others will be seen playing pivotal roles in the film.