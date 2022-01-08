Peya’s ‘Chtimahal’ to release 14 January 

Glitz

TBS Report
08 January, 2022, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2022, 05:56 pm

Peya’s ‘Chtimahal’ to release 14 January 

TBS Report
08 January, 2022, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2022, 05:56 pm
Peya’s ‘Chtimahal’ to release 14 January 

Producer HR Habib's "Chitmahal" starring Peya Jannatul is all set to get a theatrical release on 14 January.

''Disputed land between Bangladesh and India and stories of deprived people have been captured in Chhitmohol,'' shared Habib.

The film has been shot in Maroa in Chitmahal.

Peya Jannatul will be seen playing the role of a young widow.

''Working remote areas of Panchgarh was difficult, yet I feel glad to be able to work there. I have never been to Chitmahal before. I am not sure if will ever go there again,'' said Peya.

The filming of Chitmahal started in 2015. However, the production was delayed multiple times due to facing numerous obstacles.

Apart from Peya Jannatul, Moushumi Hamid, Arman Parvez Murad, Anwarul Alam Shazal, and Shimul Khan among others will be seen playing pivotal roles in the film.

Chitmahal / Peya Jannatul

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Female and male red-crested pochards. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Red-crested pochards of Tanguar Haor: Could they go down the way other pochards went?

8h | Panorama
In preparation for competitions, these birds are fed pigeon meat, cashew nuts, almonds, raisins and boiled eggs for extra strength and energy. Photo: Azizul Shonchay/TBS

The ‘fighter’ roosters of Sarail

8h | Panorama
2021 BMW X1 sDrive18i xLine

2021 BMW X1 sDrive18i xLine

8h | Wheels
The logos of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google in a combination photo/File Photo

What big tech are vying for

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh braces for third wave as Omicron spreads

Bangladesh braces for third wave as Omicron spreads

1h | Videos
Pran to enter essentials market with big investment

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment

5h | Videos
Health benefits of Mango

Health benefits of Mango

5h | Videos
Professional Fishmonger

Professional Fishmonger

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

2
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

3
A German flag flutters in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Education

Bangladeshi students seeking German visa have to wait 10-12 months: Ambassador

4
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

5
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

6
Photo: Leon Contreras/Unsplash
Bangladesh

Sky lanterns cause fire at 5 spots in Dhaka