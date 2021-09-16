"Payer Tolay Mati Nai" selected at 26th Busan International film festival

"Payer Tolay Mati Nai" selected at 26th Busan International film festival

Director Mohammad Rabbi Mridha's first feature film 'Payer Tolay Mati Nei' has been selected for the 26th Busan International film festival. 

For the first time ever, three Bangladeshi films - Abdullah Mohammad Saad's "Rehana Maryam Noor". Mostofa Sarwar Farooki's "No Land's Man", and Mohammad Rabbi Mridha's "Payer Tolay Mati Nai", have been selected to be showcased at the prestigious Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) 2021.

The biggest film festival in Asia, 26th Busan international Film festival (BIFF) will commence on 6 October and run till 15 October.

The film will be screened on October 7, 8, and 13 in the "A Window on Asian Cinema" section of the festival.

The annual festival is held in Busan, South Korea. 

Penned and directed by Mohammad Rabbi Mridha, the film follows the ordinary man Saiful and his struggle with two wives, family and work. 

The film is produced by Jalaler Golpo famed director Abu Shahed Emon. 

Mir Mukarram Hossain is the executive producer of film. While Faridur Reza Sagor and Tahrima Khan are co-producers. 

The cast of the film includes Mostafa Monwar, Priam Archi and Depanwita Martin among others.

Busan Film Festival debuted in 1996, with the prime focus of introducing new films and first-time directors, especially from Asian countries.
 

