Paris Hilton marries in 'true fairy tale wedding'

Hilton, 40, who got engaged to businessman Reum, also 40, in February, posted details of the wedding in Los Angeles on Thursday in a blog where she said she couldn’t believe she was finally a wife

U.S. socialite Paris Hilton has married her boyfriend of two years, Carter Reum, in what she called "a true fairy tale wedding."

Hilton, 40, who got engaged to businessman Reum, also 40, in February, posted details of the wedding in Los Angeles on Thursday in a blog where she said she couldn't believe she was finally a wife.

"I finally got to kiss my Prince and begin the happily ever after I've been dreaming of since I was a little girl," she wrote.

"Wifey for lifey," she added in a Twitter posting alongside photos of her Oscar de la Renta lace wedding gown.

Guests at the wedding on her family's posh Bel-Air estate included Kim Kardashian, Nicole Richie and Paula Abdul. Demi Lovato performed at a wedding reception, where Hilton had four changes of outfits, celebrity website TMZ reported.

Hilton, the great-granddaughter of Hilton Hotels founder Conrad Hilton, was catapulted to tabloid fame through a leaked sex tape in 2001. She later starred in the TV reality show "A Simple Life" and is currently filming a reality series called "This is Paris."

Her personal business empire now includes a perfume line, boutiques and other products.

Hilton had a long string of boyfriends, ranging from singer Nick Carter to Greek shipping heir Stavros Niarchos and musician Benji Madden. She has been engaged three times before - to actor Chris Zylka in 2018, shipping heir Paris Latsis in 2005 and fashion model Jason Shaw in 2002.

