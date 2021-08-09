Over 50 policemen to ensure security on Pori Moni’s court appearance

Glitz

TBS Report
09 August, 2021, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 09 August, 2021, 03:57 pm

Over 50 police members have been assigned to ensure actor Pori Moni's security when she will be produced before the court tomorrow after the end of her remand.

According to a DMP notice, Pori Moni is now on remand in the case filed at Banani Police Station under Narcotics Control Act. After her remand, she will be produced before Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Court on Tuesday.

The notice mentions over 50 police members will ensure Pori Moni's security to transport her to and from the court, prison and prison van.

RAB detained Pori Moni after a raid at her Banani residence in the capital on 4 August.

The elite force also claimed to have seized a huge quantity of foreign liquors, LSD drugs and ICE-consuming pipes from her house. The actor is now in CID custody. The CID has been tasked with investigating the cases filed against Pori Moni.

