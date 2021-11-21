Oscar-winning costume designer Emi Wada dies aged 84

Glitz

Reuters
21 November, 2021, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 21 November, 2021, 04:12 pm

Related News

Oscar-winning costume designer Emi Wada dies aged 84

Born in Kyoto, Wada began work while still a student at Kyoto City University of Arts

Reuters
21 November, 2021, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 21 November, 2021, 04:12 pm
Japanese Oscar-winning movie costume designer Emi Wada (L) and Hong Kong actress Cecilia Yip present an award at the 25th Hong Kong Film Awards, April 8, 2006. Photo: Reuters
Japanese Oscar-winning movie costume designer Emi Wada (L) and Hong Kong actress Cecilia Yip present an award at the 25th Hong Kong Film Awards, April 8, 2006. Photo: Reuters

Japanese costume designer Emi Wada, who won an Oscar for her work on Akira Kurosawa's 1985 movie "Ran", has died aged 84, local media reported on Sunday, citing her family.

Wada died on Nov. 13 and a service was held with family and close friends, according to the reports, without citing a cause of death.

Born in Kyoto, Wada began work while still a student at Kyoto City University of Arts.

She also created costumes for theatre and dance productions.

As well as working with Kurosawa, Wada designed costumes for many international films including Peter Greenaway's "Prospero's Books" (1991) and Zhang Yimou's "Hero" (2002) and "House of Flying Daggers" (2004).

She continued to work in her 80s, creating costumes for Ann Hui's "Love After Love", which premiered at the 2020 Venice International Film Festival.

World+Biz

Oscar / costume designer Emi Wada / Japanese / dies

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Promodini Boat Life: Where the water gently rocks you to sleep

Promodini Boat Life: Where the water gently rocks you to sleep

22h | Videos
Why Modi rolled back farm laws?

Why Modi rolled back farm laws?

22h | Videos
Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

22h | Videos
Meet the small wonder beatboxer Niloy from Chattogram

Meet the small wonder beatboxer Niloy from Chattogram

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?

2
TBS Sketch
Pursuit

Meet Pritom Kundu, the Bangladeshi programming genius out to conquer the coding arena

3
MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series
Sports

MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series

4
Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC

5
Representational Image.
Education

Bangladesh improves in English proficiency, but still behind India, Pakistan

6
File photo of the damaged part of Tongi Bridge. Photo/TBS
Infrastructure

Tongi bridge repair to take one more week  