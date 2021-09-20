Only 14 full length films submitted for National film Awards

Glitz

TBS Report
20 September, 2021, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 20 September, 2021, 05:37 pm

It is the lowest submission of films for the award in recent years

Only 14 full-length films are submitted for this year&#039;s National film Award. Photo: Collected
Only 14 full-length films are submitted for this year's National film Award. Photo: Collected

To encourage the growth of the film industry, the Bangladesh Ministry of Information calls out the filmmakers to submit their works every year.

Last month, the Ministry of Information notified the filmmakers to submit their works from previous years for the National Film Awards 2020. The submission deadline ended yesterday (19 September) at 5 pm.

This year, only 27 films were submitted within the deadline, out of which 14 are full-length feature films, 7 short films and 6 documentaries. 

Sabyasachi Chakrabarty and Suborna Mustafa starring 'Gondi' released in 2020. Photo: Collected

The 14 full-length films submitted for the award are 'Bir', 'Shahenshah', 'Gor', 'Ekjon Mohan Neta', 'HoludBoni', 'Unoponchash Batash', 'Gondi', 'Rupsha Nodeer Baanke', 'Amar Ma', 'Chol Jai','Hridoy Jure' 'Bishwoshundori' etc.

Siam Ahmed and Pori Moni starring 'Bishwoshundori' released in 2020. Photo: Collected

This year's submission marks the lowest submission of films in recent years. In 2019, a total of 43 films were submitted.

Due to the pandemic, filmmakers were sceptical about the theatrical release of new films. Moreover, the theatres were closed for a really long time because of the Coronavirus waves.

Even though the number of theatrical releases was significantly low in 2020, there were a good number of films released on OTT platforms. 

