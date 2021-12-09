OG Spider-Man villains Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx come together to reveal why they joined No Way Home

Glitz

Hindustan Times
09 December, 2021, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 09 December, 2021, 01:19 pm

Related News

OG Spider-Man villains Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx come together to reveal why they joined No Way Home

Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx will be seen reprising their Marvel villain roles for Spider-Man: No Way Home. The actors now revealed what prompted their return after several years

Hindustan Times
09 December, 2021, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 09 December, 2021, 01:19 pm
Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Photo: Collected
Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Photo: Collected

Tom Holland's Spider-Man: No Way Home might have not confirmed Andrew Garfield and Tobey Marguire's inclusion just yet but the makers have been hyping the film with the help of returning Spider-Man villains Alfred Molina's Doc Ock, Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin and Jamie Foxx's Electro. 

The trio, along with Thomas Haden Church's Sandman and Rhys Ifans's Lizard, has appeared in the promos. Ahead of Spider-Man: No Way Home's release, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx came together to reveal why they decided to reprise their villainous roles for the film. 

Speaking at the Villains Panel posted on the official Spider-Man YouTube channel, Willem Dafoe said that the script sounded 'fun', thus resulting in him signing the dotted line. "I liked the idea that I was returning to something that was the same but different. It's a return to something I did before with that kind of history, but there's a spin on it, and that appealed to me," he said. 

Alfred Molina joked that he decided to come onboard because of the 'money'. However, he then confessed he was hesitant to reprise his role at first. "When the idea was first suggested, my first thought was, 'Hang on. I'm 17 years older. I've got chins, I've got wrinkles, you know. I mean, what are they going to do?'" he said. "Then, of course, you suddenly realise, 'Wait a minute, they've got the technology. This isn't going to be a problem'," he added. 

Jamie Foxx, on the other hand, said that Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal assured him that it was 'gonna be hot,' and 'little more hip,' and that Jamie will not have to be blue in the film. "And that I get a chance to hang out with these incredible thespians. To walk on set and to see these guys, I literally bowed to them, and we've been having a ball. I'm happy we got a brand new start, a brand new look," he said. 

Spider-Man: No Way Home / Hollywood / Spider-Man villain

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A shophopper taking pictures of products from a retail brand outlet to send to the customer. Photo: Courtesy

Shophopper: The art of virtual haggling 

2h | Panorama
Studying sharks and rays in the Bay of Bengal

Studying sharks and rays in the Bay of Bengal

1d | Earth
What explains Bangladesh’s economic transformation? Synergies and tipping points

What explains Bangladesh’s economic transformation? Synergies and tipping points

1d | Panorama
Founding members of Frontliners: Shafiqul Islam Khan, Salman Rahman and Abul Bashar Bhuiyan (from left to right). Photo: Courtesy

Frontliners: The app designed to save doctors from their woes

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Photo: Collected

Body of missing child found in Ctg canal after 3 days

22m | Videos
Various vegetable restaurant, "Jogonnath Vojonaloy"

Various vegetable restaurant, "Jogonnath Vojonaloy"

19h | Videos
Abrar murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death

Abrar murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death

22h | Videos
Eight people in Pandora Papers used Bangladesh Address

Eight people in Pandora Papers used Bangladesh Address

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

3
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

5
57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status
Economy

57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

46% employers do not get the skills they want: Study