OG Spider-Man villains Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx come together to reveal why they joined No Way Home

Tom Holland's Spider-Man: No Way Home might have not confirmed Andrew Garfield and Tobey Marguire's inclusion just yet but the makers have been hyping the film with the help of returning Spider-Man villains Alfred Molina's Doc Ock, Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin and Jamie Foxx's Electro.

The trio, along with Thomas Haden Church's Sandman and Rhys Ifans's Lizard, has appeared in the promos. Ahead of Spider-Man: No Way Home's release, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx came together to reveal why they decided to reprise their villainous roles for the film.

Speaking at the Villains Panel posted on the official Spider-Man YouTube channel, Willem Dafoe said that the script sounded 'fun', thus resulting in him signing the dotted line. "I liked the idea that I was returning to something that was the same but different. It's a return to something I did before with that kind of history, but there's a spin on it, and that appealed to me," he said.

Alfred Molina joked that he decided to come onboard because of the 'money'. However, he then confessed he was hesitant to reprise his role at first. "When the idea was first suggested, my first thought was, 'Hang on. I'm 17 years older. I've got chins, I've got wrinkles, you know. I mean, what are they going to do?'" he said. "Then, of course, you suddenly realise, 'Wait a minute, they've got the technology. This isn't going to be a problem'," he added.

Jamie Foxx, on the other hand, said that Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal assured him that it was 'gonna be hot,' and 'little more hip,' and that Jamie will not have to be blue in the film. "And that I get a chance to hang out with these incredible thespians. To walk on set and to see these guys, I literally bowed to them, and we've been having a ball. I'm happy we got a brand new start, a brand new look," he said.