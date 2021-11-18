Nusrat Jahan and Nikhil Jain's Marriage 'Not Legally Valid': Kolkata Court

Nusrat Jahan with her husband Nikhil Jain during their wedding reception in Kolkata on July 4, 2019. Photo: Collected

A local court in Kolkata on Wednesday ruled that the marriage of actor-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan and businessman Nikhil Jain is 'not legally valid'.

The order comes amid the ongoing controversy regarding their marriage after the actor-politician claimed that she was "wrongly portrayed" and that the marriage was invalid in India.

"It is declared that the alleged marriage held on 19/06/2019 at Bodrum, Turkey in between the plaintiff and the defendant is not legally valid. The suit is, thus, disposed of on admission," the Kolkata court ruled.

The order was based on religious grounds as Nusrat Jahan is a Muslim by faith, while Nikhil Jain is a Hindu.

The Trinamool Congress MP had earlier claimed that their marriage was not registered under the Special Marriage Act and hence it was not valid in India.

She had also accused Nikhil Jain of misappropriating her funds, even after their separation. Jain denied the allegations calling them 'baseless, derogatory and devoid of truth'. He had subsequently filed for an annulment.

Nusrat and Nikhil tied the knot in Turkey in June 2019. While the wedding in Turkey was an intimate ceremony, the couple later hosted a grand wedding reception in Kolkata where they also invited chief minister Mamata Banerjee and other celebrities from the Tollywood film industry.