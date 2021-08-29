Nusrat Faria to star in Giasuddin Selim’s next ‘Gunnin’

TBS Report
29 August, 2021, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 29 August, 2021, 03:19 pm

Actor Nusrat Faria with the director Giasuddin Selim
Actor Nusrat Faria with the director Giasuddin Selim

Popular director Giasuddin Selim has roped in Dhallywood actor Nusrat Faria for his upcoming feature film 'Gunnin'.

Giasuddin Selim confirmed the matter and said that the actor has signed the project on Saturday (28 August).

Earlier, actors Iresh Jaker, Mostofa Monwar, Azad Abul Kalam, and 'Networker Baire' famed actor Shariful Raj have also signed the film contract.

"We are going to roll into production in October after completing the pre-production formalities," the director added.

'Gunin' is adapted from a short story written by renowned writer Hasan Azizul Haque. Reportedly, the feature film will be made for an OTT platform.

