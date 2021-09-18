Nuhash Humayun’s ‘Moving Bangladesh’ selected at Tokyo International Film Festival 2021

TBS Report
18 September, 2021, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 18 September, 2021, 04:34 pm

&quot;Moving Bangladesh&quot; poster. Photo: Collected
"Moving Bangladesh" poster. Photo: Collected

'Moving Bangladesh' is the only Bangladeshi film selected among 14 other full-length feature films selected in the Tokyo Gap Financing Market (TGFM) section at the 34th Tokyo International Film Festival 2021.

Nuhash Humayun. Photo: Collected
Nuhash Humayun. Photo: Collected

TGFM provides funding to the producers of feature films and TV series that are still being made.

To qualify for submission, a film must have 60% of its total budget.

A total of 20 projects were selected this year, out of which 14 are full-length feature films, three animated films, one TV series, and two animated TV series.

Earlier, 'Moving Bangladesh' was also invited to Marché du Film - Festival de Cannes.

This film is inspired by the real-life story of a group of friends who are sick of being stuck in traffic and life. So they decided to create an app called 'Pathao', which would bring a significant change in everyone's life for good.

Being the first film to make it to Asia's most celebrated film festival, 'Moving Bangladesh' is a huge milestone for the Bangladeshi film industry.

The festival is scheduled to run from 30 October to 8 November. 

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, TGFM will take place virtually from 1 November to 3 November.

 

