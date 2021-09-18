Nuhash Humayun’s debut feature film ‘Moving Bangladesh’ selected for Tokyo International Film Festival

Glitz

TBS Report
18 September, 2021, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 18 September, 2021, 03:05 pm

Nuhash Humayun's debut feature film 'Moving Bangladesh' selected for Tokyo International Film Festival

Being the first one to make it through Asia’s most celebrated film festival, this feature film is a huge milestone to the Bangladesh film industry

TBS Report
18 September, 2021, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 18 September, 2021, 03:05 pm
&quot;Moving Bangladesh&quot; poster. Photo: Collected
"Moving Bangladesh" poster. Photo: Collected

Nuhash Humayun's directorial debut full-length feature film 'Moving Bangladesh' has been selected in the 'Tokyo Gap financing Market' (TGFM) section of the prestigious 'Tokyo International Film Festival'.

'Moving Bangladesh' is the only Bangladeshi film selected among 14 other full-length feature films selected in the TGFM section this year.

Nuhash Humayun. Photo: Collected
Nuhash Humayun. Photo: Collected

TGFM provides funding to the producers of feature films and TV series which are under construction.

To qualify for submission a film must have 60% of its total budget.

Total 20 projects were selected for this year, out of which 14 are full-length feature films, 3 animated films, 1 TV series, 2 animated TV series.

Earlier, "Moving Bangladesh" has also been invited to Marché du Film - Festival de Cannes.

The film is inspired by the real-life story of a bunch of kids who are sick of being stuck in traffic and life, who decide to create an app, Pathao, which would bring a significant change in our life for good.

However, being the first one to make it through Asia's most celebrated film festival, this feature film is a huge milestone to the Bangladesh film industry.

The festival is scheduled to run from October 30 till November 8. Due to the pandemic, TGFM will take place virtually from November 1 till November 3.  

 

