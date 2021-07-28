‘No time to die’ trailer celebrates James Bond's return to theatres

A new trailer for 'No time to die' celebrates James Bond's highly anticipated return to theatres.

The upcoming film will be the 25th in the long-running franchise and actor Daniel Craig's fifth outing in the role as 007.

Watch the trailer here

Video of NO TIME TO DIE | Bond is Back | Only in Cinemas October

The film will also be Craig's final movie as James Bond, bringing his story full circle from 'Casino Royale'.

'No time to die' will continue Bond's story from 'Spectre', with Léa Seydoux reprising her role as Madeline Swan, Bond's love interest from the 2015 film.

Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, and Ralph Fiennes will also be reprising their roles in the film. New to the franchise are Lashana Lynch, Ana de Armas, and Rami Malek.

Lynch will play the newest 007, while de Armas is a CIA agent assisting Bond on his latest mission. Malek will be playing the villain, one with mysterious connections to Bond's past that span Craig's tenure as the character.

Now, a new trailer celebrates Bond's long-awaited return to theatres, giving audiences a peak at what to expect from the new film.

The brief, 30-second spot takes time to highlight Bond's relationship with Madeline Swan, as well as Malek's new villain.

Bond's return to theatres is certainly a cause for celebration for multiple reasons. 'No time to die' was one of the first movies delayed by the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, originally slated for release in April of 2020.

The film has been pushed back several times, occupying different release dates for months at a time. Now, it seems like it will finally be hitting theatres this October. As Craig's final outing as James Bond, that, too, certainly indicates that the film is not to be missed.

'No time to die' will be released on October 8, 2021.