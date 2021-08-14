Nicki Minaj, her husband Kenneth Petty sued by sex assault victim

The Rapper Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty were allegedly accused of threatening a sexual assault victim, who Petty attempted to rape in 1994.

Kenneth Petty was convicted of attempting to rape a 16-year-old teenager, Jennifer Hough, in 1994.

The woman, Hough, now 43, has sued the couple, alleging that they directly or indirectly tried to force her to retreat from her claim that Kenneth Petty had attempted to rape her.

Petty had served four and a half years in jail after pleading guilty to attempting to rape Hough.

In 2020, Kenneth Petty was arrested for failing to register as a sex offender after moving to California from New York, reports BBC.

Shortly after Petty's arrest, the woman claimed that the rapper has managed her number via an intermediator and called her.

The woman alleged that Nicki Minaj has offered her $50,000 through the intermediator in exchange for taking back the accusations against Petty. Shortly after declining the offer, she and her family members began to receive series of 'harassing calls and unsolicited visits', she further added.

The woman is also said to have told MS Minaj, "I need you to know woman to woman, that this happened.", upon which MS Minaj reportedly hang up the call.

Since May 2020, the woman is not able to go her work due to depression and paranoia. She is constantly moving her location as she fears that the couple's associates might harm her or her family.

Nicki Minaj and her Husband, Kenneth Petty, has an 11th-month-old son. The couple started dating in 2018 and tied the knot the following year.