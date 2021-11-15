New serial ‘Online Offline’ in Maasranga Television

Glitz

TBS Report
15 November, 2021, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 15 November, 2021, 02:44 pm

Related News

New serial ‘Online Offline’ in Maasranga Television

The serial written and directed by Sagar Jahan will be broadcast from Monday to Thursday at 8.30pm exclusively on Maasranga Television

TBS Report
15 November, 2021, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 15 November, 2021, 02:44 pm
Drama &quot;Online Offline&quot;. Photo: Courtesy
Drama "Online Offline". Photo: Courtesy

Popular producer Sagar Jahan's new serial "Online Offline" is all set to hit Maasranga Television from tonight (15 November).

The serial written and directed by Sagar Jahan will be broadcast from Monday to Thursday at 8.30pm exclusively on Maasranga Television.

Drama &quot;Online Offline&quot;. Photo: Courtesy
Drama "Online Offline". Photo: Courtesy

"Online Offline" features Marzuk Russell, A Kh M Hasanm, Kochi Khondokar, Mukit Zakaria, Pavel Islam, Tanzika Amin, Nabila Islam among others.

The comic drama follows a bunch of confused characters who solemnly swear to run an office but have no idea what they will do in their office.

Drama &quot;Online Offline&quot;. Photo: Courtesy
Drama "Online Offline". Photo: Courtesy

 

Maasranga Television / Masranga TV / Online Offline / drama / Bangla TV Serials

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS wellbeing: Diabetes prevention

TBS wellbeing: Diabetes prevention

2h | Videos
Dance Alifia dance

Dance Alifia dance

2h | Videos
UN climate summit COP26 ends with promises

UN climate summit COP26 ends with promises

2h | Videos
How will the rape case be proved?

How will the rape case be proved?

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash
Economy

Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash

2
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

3
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

4
A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again
Bangladesh

A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again

5
Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka/Photo- Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Aviation

Flights suspension at Dhaka airport for 8 hours every day from Dec 9 to Mar 10

6
Photo/Courtesy
Telecom

Grameenphone and Telenor Group employee’s growth mindset makes Guinness World Records