New serial ‘Online Offline’ in Maasranga Television

Popular producer Sagar Jahan's new serial "Online Offline" is all set to hit Maasranga Television from tonight (15 November).

The serial written and directed by Sagar Jahan will be broadcast from Monday to Thursday at 8.30pm exclusively on Maasranga Television.

Drama "Online Offline". Photo: Courtesy

"Online Offline" features Marzuk Russell, A Kh M Hasanm, Kochi Khondokar, Mukit Zakaria, Pavel Islam, Tanzika Amin, Nabila Islam among others.

The comic drama follows a bunch of confused characters who solemnly swear to run an office but have no idea what they will do in their office.