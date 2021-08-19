Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ season 5 reveals new Prince Charles, Princess Diana

19 August, 2021, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2021, 02:50 pm

Netflix's 'The Crown' season 5 reveals new Prince Charles, Princess Diana

Netflix has revealed the first look at the new Princess Diana and Prince Charles cast by Elizabeth Debicki and Dominic West for their upcoming season of ‘The Crown’.

Dominic West as Prince Charles and Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana in Netflix&#039;s &#039;The Crown&#039; season 5
Dominic West as Prince Charles and Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana in Netflix's 'The Crown' season 5

Netflix has revealed the first look at the new Princess Diana and Prince Charles cast by Elizabeth Debicki and Dominic West for their upcoming season of 'The Crown'.

Earlier in season 4 of 'The Crown' Josh O'Connor and Emma Corrin essayed the role of young Prince Charles and Princes Diana, respectively. While Emerald Fennel played the role of Camilla Parker Bowels.

The season 4 ended with the marital trouble of the couple as Princess Diana found out Prince Charles' extra marital affair with Camilla Parker Bowels.

Currently, season 5 is under production and is expected to release in 2022. The 5 will show Imelda Staunton and Queen Elizabeth II and Jonathan Pryce as Prince Phillip.

Elizabeth Debricki's notable works include 'Gurdian of the Galaxy 2', 'The Night Manager' and 'Tenet'. West is known for 'The Affair' and HBO's 'The Wire'. 

