Netflix, UNESCO team up for Africa talent hunt

Glitz

BSS/ AFP
14 October, 2021, 11:00 am
Last modified: 14 October, 2021, 11:06 am

Related News

Netflix, UNESCO team up for Africa talent hunt

"African Folktales, Reimagined" teams the US streaming giant with UNESCO to find six young directors to make a short film to be aired on Netflix next year

BSS/ AFP
14 October, 2021, 11:00 am
Last modified: 14 October, 2021, 11:06 am
Netflix. Photo: Collected
Netflix. Photo: Collected

Netflix has launched a project with the UN's cultural body on Thursday to hunt out young filmmakers from sub-Saharan Africa and explore traditional folktales from the region.

"African Folktales, Reimagined" teams the US streaming giant with UNESCO to find six young directors to make a short film to be aired on Netflix next year.

Each director will get a $75,000 budget for the film and $25,000 for themselves.

"This initiative aims to seek out new talents and great folk tales which are a very important part of our heritage and culture in Africa," said Ben Amadasun, head of original content and acquisitions for Netflix in Africa.

The streaming giant is trying to establish itself in the continent through investments in young talent.

The US company has had considerable success picking up shows from around the world and giving them a global audience -- most recently with the South Korean hit "Squid Game".

It has already provided scholarships and pandemic relief funds in South Africa and Nigeria.

UNESCO said the new initiative was partly motivated by the desire to preserve certain traditions in danger of being forgotten as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to prevent cultural gatherings.

Young filmmakers aged 18 to 35 can pitch ideas for the competition until November 14.

netflix / Unesco / Africa / African Folk tale

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Bulk importers at mercy of lighter vessel cartel

Bulk importers at mercy of lighter vessel cartel

2d | Videos
Noted actor Enamul Haque no more

Noted actor Enamul Haque no more

2d | Videos
First animated feature film on Bangabandhu

First animated feature film on Bangabandhu

2d | Videos
Kothaprokash celebrates Mashrur Afefin’s 52nd birthday

Kothaprokash celebrates Mashrur Afefin’s 52nd birthday

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year

2
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 

3
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

4
Chattogram has the upper hand since it could provide many facilities with ease and at a much lower price. Photo: Mumit M
Panorama

Why are the industries moving out of Dhaka?

5
11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 
Banking

11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 

6
Bangladeshi Mostafiz named among World's most influential people in Denim
RMG

Bangladeshi Mostafiz named among World's most influential people in Denim