Netflix must face ex-prosecutor's defamation lawsuit over Central Park Five series

Glitz

Reuters
10 August, 2021, 11:50 am
Last modified: 10 August, 2021, 11:54 am

Related News

Netflix must face ex-prosecutor's defamation lawsuit over Central Park Five series

The Central Park case has long been a focal point of discussion about crime and racism

Reuters
10 August, 2021, 11:50 am
Last modified: 10 August, 2021, 11:54 am
A scene from Netflix&#039;s &quot;When They See Us&quot;. Photo: Collected
A scene from Netflix's "When They See Us". Photo: Collected

A federal judge on Monday said Netflix must face a defamation lawsuit by former Manhattan prosecutor Linda Fairstein over her portrayal as a racist and unethical villain in "When They See Us," a 2019 series about the Central Park Five case.

US District Judge Kevin Castel in Manhattan said Fairstein had plausibly alleged defamation as to five scenes, including that she withheld evidence, coerced confessions and directed a racially discriminatory police roundup of young men in Harlem.

"The average viewer could conclude that these scenes have a basis in fact and do not merely reflect the creators' opinions about controversial historical events," the judge wrote.

Castel said Fairstein could also pursue defamation claims against both the series' director, Ava DuVernay, and against Attica Locke, a writer and producer, and civil conspiracy claims against the three defendants. He dismissed some other claims.

"We'll continue to vigorously defend 'When They See Us' and the incredible team behind the series, and we're confident that we'll prevail against Ms. Fairstein's few remaining claims," Netflix said in a statement.

The Los Gatos, California-based company was responding to requests for comment on behalf of all defendants.

Fairstein's lawyer Andrew Miltenberg said he was "exceptionally pleased" with the decision, saying the four-part series falsely depicted his client as "engaging in coercive and discriminatory conduct in order to build a case against innocent young men of color."

Fairstein was running the sex crimes unit of the Manhattan District Attorney's office in April 1989 when a 28-year-old white female jogger, later identified as Trisha Meili, was beaten and raped in Central Park.

Five male Black or Hispanic teenagers were convicted and spent five to 13 years in prison before being exonerated in 2002 when another man confessed to the crime.

They reached a $41 million civil settlement in 2014 with New York City, which did not admit wrongdoing.

The case has long been a focal point of discussion about crime and racism.

After the series' premiere, a hashtag #CancelLindaFairstein called for a boycott of Fairstein, by then a best-selling crime novelist.

Fairstein said she was dropped by her publisher and forced to resign from boards of her alma mater Vassar College and three nonprofits, including two that support victims of sexual violence.

The defendants had called Fairstein's account "revisionist history" and said their First Amendment free speech rights allowed them to present their viewpoint.

netflix / Central Park Five

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

16h | Videos
Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

16h | Videos
TBS Today: Pharmaceutical industry eyes on localisation of raw materials

TBS Today: Pharmaceutical industry eyes on localisation of raw materials

1d | Videos
TBS Stories: A dragon fruit rooftop garden

TBS Stories: A dragon fruit rooftop garden

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Managing Director of City Bank Limited Mashrur Arefin. Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS
Bangladesh

City Bank MD Mashrur denies gifting car to Pori Moni

2
Five brand new cars under 18 lakh
Wheels

Five brand new cars under 18 lakh

3
Top 5 Preaching Channels
Panorama

How religious preachers are taking hold of YouTube in Bangladesh

4
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS.
Sports

BD vs AUS: Tigers fight hard but lose fourth T20I by 3 wickets

5
ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners
Banking

ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners

6
BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership
Glitz

BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership