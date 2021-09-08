Netflix drops Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot starring ‘Red Notice’ teaser

Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Renolds in Red Notice.

Netflix drops the teaser of the action thriller 'Red Notice' starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot on Friday.

The movie is penned and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber.

The characters of Dwayne Johnson and Reynolds team up to catch the most wanted criminal played by Gal Gadot.

The teaser opens with FBI Agent John Hartley (Dwayne Johnson) saying, "I'm special agent FBI John Hartley. I've been tracking your scores for a while; every city, every heist"

now that you have been tagged with red notices, you've become the world's most wanted criminal", he adds.

The synopsis by Netflix reads, "An Interpol-issued Red Notice is a global alert to hunt and capture the world's most wanted. But when a daring heist brings together the FBI's top profiler (Johnson) and two rival criminals (Gadot, Reynolds), there's no telling what will happen."

Amidst the thrilling atmosphere, the trailer also drops hilarious notes when John (Dwayne Johnson) and Ryan's character miserably fail to catch Gal Godot in their first attempt.

Red Notice is scheduled to release on November 12 on Netflix.