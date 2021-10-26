National Film Awards 2021(India): Kangana Ranaut receives her 4th award

26 October, 2021, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2021, 04:31 pm

National Film Awards 2021(India): Kangana Ranaut receives her 4th award

Kangana was awarded the Best Actress Award for her performances in Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi and Panga

Kangana Ranaut decks up for National Film Awards. Photo: Collected
Kangana Ranaut decks up for National Film Awards. Photo: Collected

The 67th National Film Awards ceremony took place on Monday, 25 October.

Indian Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu presented the awards to those who won this year.

The awardees include Kangana Ranaut and Manoj Bajpayee

Kangana was awarded the Best Actress Award for her performances in Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi and Panga. The actor, dressed in a traditional saree, walked up to the stage and received her award. This is her fourth National Award. She previously won Best Supporting Actress for her role in Fashion and Best Actress Awards for Queen and Tanu Weds Manu Returns.

She was soon followed by Manoj Bajpayee, who was awarded the Best Actor Award for his performance in Bhonsle. Tamil actor Dhanush also received the Best Actor Award for his role in Asuran. Meanwhile, Rajinikanth was awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his contribution to Indian cinema. Rajinikanth and Dhanush were joined by Aishwarya R Dhanush (Dhanush's wife and Rajinikanth's daughter).

The National Awards 2021 were announced in March. The prestigious awards show recognised the best of cinema in 2019. The annual awards were delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Also read: National Film Awards: Rajinikanth receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award, attends ceremony with Best Actor, son-in-law Dhanush

While Kangana and Manoj bagged the acting awards, from Bollywood, Sushant Singh Rajput's last theatrical release Chhichhore was awarded the best Hindi film award. In the regional languages, Asuran won for Best Tamil film and Jersey won for Best Telugu film. Vijay Sethupathi won the Best Supporting Actor award for Super Deluxe.

Malayalam film Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham (Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea) received the National Film Award for Best Feature Film. The film has been written and directed by Priyadarshan, and stars Mohanlal. The actor was present at the awards show.

Meanwhile, The Tashkent Files won two awards - Dialogue Writer and Best Supporting Actress, which went to Pallavi Joshi.

