Naseeruddin Shah hospitalised for pneumonia

Glitz

Hindustan Times
30 June, 2021, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2021, 01:20 pm

Naseeruddin Shah hospitalised for pneumonia

Actor Naseeruddin Shah has been hospitalised for pneumonia after a patch was found in his lungs

Hindustan Times
30 June, 2021, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2021, 01:20 pm
Naseeruddin Shah. Photo: Collected
Naseeruddin Shah. Photo: Collected

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has been hospitalised for pneumonia. He is 'responding well' to treatment, his manager has said.

Naseeruddin Shah has been under medical supervision for two days. It was necessary for him to be immediately hospitalised after a patch was found in his lungs. His wife Ratna Pathak Shah and his children are with him.

A leading daily quoted his manager as saying, "He has been in the hospital for two days. He's under medical supervision. He was brought in for pneumonia. There was a patch found in his lungs and it became necessary for him to be hospitalised immediately. His condition is stable and he's responding well to the treatment."

Last year, Naseer's son Vivaan Shah was forced to dismiss rumours of his father's ill health. Vivaan wrote in a tweet on April 30, 2020, "All well everyone! Baba's just fine. All the rumours about his health are fake. He's keeping well. Praying for Irfan Bhai and Chintu ji. Missing them a lot. Deepest condolences to their families. Our hearts go out to all of them. It's a devastating loss for all of us."

Naseeruddin Shah is one of the most decorated actors of his generation, having been bestowed with the Padma Shri and the Padma Bhushan by the Government of India. In 2020, he was seen in two streaming releases -- Mee Raqsam, and Bandish Bandits. Earlier this year, he was seen in Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi.

The 70-year-old has appeared on the stage, in commercial films, has been at the forefront of the parallel film movement, and has also featured in streaming projects.

