Narcotics dept raids Shah Rukh Khan's home

Glitz

Hindustan Times
21 October, 2021, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2021, 03:16 pm

Related News

Narcotics dept raids Shah Rukh Khan's home

A team of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday visited Mannat, the residence of Shah Rukh Khan in Mumbai, hours after the renowned actor visited the city's Arthur Road Jail to meet his son Aryan

Hindustan Times
21 October, 2021, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2021, 03:16 pm
Indian NCB conducting raids at residences of Shah Rukh Khan and Ananya Panday.
Indian NCB conducting raids at residences of Shah Rukh Khan and Ananya Panday.

A team of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday visited Mannat, the residence of Shah Rukh Khan in Mumbai, hours after the renowned actor visited the city's Arthur Road Jail to meet his son Aryan, who has been behind bars since 3 October  in connection with the cruise drugs case.

According to reports, the NCB officers went to Shah Rukh Khan's house to collect some documents and not to conduct a raid; however, additional confirmation from the federal agency is still awaited in this regard.

A team of NCB also visited the house of actor Ananya Panday, who has been summoned today by the federal agency for questioning and is likely to appear before the investigators at 2pm today.

Visuals posted by the ANI news agency on Twitter showed the NCB officials arriving at the residences of both the Bollywood actors. In a subsequent series of tweets, the agency showed the NCB team waiting before the gates of Shah Rukh Khan's residence, departing the site several moments later.

Top News / World+Biz

Shah Rukh Khan / Aryan Khan / Ananya Panday / bollywood

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

3d | Videos
Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

3d | Videos
Sky is open but little freedom of flying

Sky is open but little freedom of flying

4d | Videos
How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

4d | Videos

Most Read

1
Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police
Crime

Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police

2
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

3
Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal
Sports

Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal

4
Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era
Transport

Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era

5
Syed Alamgir. Illustration: TBS
Interviews

Alamgir raring to repeat another magic for Akij

6
Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025
Economy

Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025