Nabela Noor names her brand ‘Saara & Noor’ to honour her grandmothers

Bangladeshi American YouTuber and entrepreneur Nabela Noor opens a new Home Brand named Sara & Begum to honour her grandmothers.

The brand is named after her late grandmothers Saara Syed and Ayesha Begum Noor.

Her Facebook post reads "It's official! Saara & Begum is HERE!! I am so honoured to introduce to you my home brand named in honour of my grandmothers, Saara Syed and Begum Ayesha Noor.

The last year of my life has been so transformative and fulfilling, thanks to my #pocketsofpeace series, which unleashed my biggest journey of self-discovery and allowed me to uncover my passion for homemaking.

I want to be a part of your journey in practising self-love through self-care, and I want to help provide meaningful touches to your home as you make time for you, because you deserve it. Saara & Begum is a true celebration of small-town Pennsylvania living and South Asian heritage - and is rooted in family values, love and togetherness.

I am so thankful to launch this brand with my husband Seth, and that he had the opportunity to meet my maternal grandmother, Saara in Bangladesh before she passed this year.

I hope both Saara & Begum are blessing this adventure from heaven, and that we can capture their essence through every collection.

Love you Nanu and Dadi."

She has also shared the link for her website to purchase her exquisite signature serve ware collections are available for purchase. Each of the designs of the serve ware has traditional south Asian touch to her roots. She has also given Bangladeshi names to many of her products and celebrates her Bangladeshi heritage.

Nabela gives Bangladeshi touch to the names of her products. Picture: collected.

On her visit to Bangladesh in 2019, she shared heartfelt moments with her grandmother, and she still feels glad that she was able to spend some moments and introduce her husband to her grandmother before she passed away. In one of her vlogs, her Granny said, "you have cut your long hair", to which every Bangladeshi girl can relate.

Previously, Nabela has launched a children's illustration book, spreading awareness about body positivity and self-love.