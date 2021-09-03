Farooki shares a glimpse of next film 'No Land’s Man'

TBS Report
03 September, 2021, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 03 September, 2021, 02:03 pm

Mostafa Sarwar Farooki shares glimpse of No Land&#039;s Man. Photo: Facebook
Mostafa Sarwar Farooki shares glimpse of No Land's Man. Photo: Facebook

Internationally renowned filmmaker Mostafa Sarwar Farooki has shared a glimpse of his next film "No Land's Man" via Facebook.

The movie which is a joint venture of America, Bangladesh and India, is penned, co-produced and directed by Farooqi. Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman has done the musical scores of the film.

According to Variety, the film explores the journey of a South Asian man whose life becomes complicated as he meets an Australian woman in America. The plot gives light to identity crisis and fascism, as the man ventures into a foreign land. 

Nawazuddin Siddiqui stars the film, which also features Bangladeshi singer and actor Tahsan Khan, and Megan Mitchel among others.

Farooki, however, has not disclosed the release date of "No Land's Man".

 

