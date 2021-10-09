Mostafa Sarwar Farooki’s “No Land’s Man” screened today at Busan International Film festival

Glitz

TBS Report
09 October, 2021, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 09 October, 2021, 07:14 pm

Renowned director Mostafa Sarwar Farooki's film "No Land's Man" featuring Nawaz Uddin got screened today at Busan International Film festival (BIFF) 2021.

Taking his social media handle, the ace director shared his excitement about the screening of the film at the prestigious film festival.

"For me, it's a completely new experience. So I don't have any idea how to deal with it. For the first time in my filmmaking journey, my film is being premiered and I am not physically present due to Korea's strange quarantine protocol for Bangladesh and few other countries", penned Mostafa Sarwar Farooki on Facebook on Friday. 

"But my heart will be beating with the images on that big screen. I will be nervously watching the film and audiences' reactions at the same time.

"No Land's Man started its journey from Busan. In 2010, I was there with Television in an APM project. One day, I woke up in the middle of the night with some blurry images and ideas in my mind in 2010. That's where it all started. Kim Jiseok was the man who played an important role in my journey as a filmmaker. Like he did for many Asian filmmakers. After 11 years, the film is ready and has now been nominated for the Kim Jiseok award. I am sure he is smiling from the other side of the world. At one point, he would surely come to pat on my back and say "keep making films the way you want to make. Don't bother about anything else!", added the director. 

Noted Filmmaker Abu Shahed Emon, the producer of Mohammad Rabbi's directorial debut film "Payer Tole Mati Nei" was present at the first screening of "No Land's Man" at the Busan Film Festival.

"I laughed, cried, cheered, and was stunned by the quality of the film made by a Bangladeshi filmmaker. It is one of the best films I have seen in a long time, which defined the dilemma of an immigrant character so well, and profoundly managed to transform the director's intention so clearly. This is a Masterpiece and a genuine global film! I can't be more proud of you, brother! You are at your best", wrote Abu Shahed Emon while showering praise on Farooki's film.

Popular musician Tahsan Khan and Australian actor Megan Mitchell also star in "No Land's Man" among others.

"No Land's Man" has been filmed across New York, Australia and India.

Two other Bangladeshi films, Abdullah Mohammad Saad's highly-anticipated second venture "Rehana Maryum Noor" and Rabbi Mridha's "Payer Tolay Mati Nei" have also been selected alongside Farooki's "No Land's Man" to be showcased at the prestigious Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) 2021.

