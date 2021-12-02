Mosharraf Karim and Tasnuva Haydar share screen in Chorki’s ‘Bokul Ful’  

Glitz

TBS Report
02 December, 2021, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2021, 07:06 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

"Bokul Ful", a short film starring popular actor Mosharraf Karim and Tasnuva Haydar in lead, is all set to premiere on Chorki at 8pm, on 2 December.  

The film marks Shoraf Ahmed's OTT directorial debut.

The story follows the character Moynal who has an epiphany on his way to commit a robbery. He realises that robbers are bound in the fence of emotions just like regular people; they too feel joy, anger and pain. 

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

"'Bokulful' is a story about suffering, love and affection," shares Shoraf Ahmed.

"Our effort will be successful if the audience appreciates our film," he remarked.

The short film also features Hindol Roy, Masud Harun, Sheikh Merajul Islam, Hedayet Nannu, Tuhin Chowdhury and Shertaz Jebin in pivotal roles.

