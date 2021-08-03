Money Heist 5 trailer: Lisbon leads the gang in The Professor’s absence

Money Heist 5 trailer: Lisbon leads the gang in The Professor’s absence

Netflix released the trailer of volume one, the first five episodes of the final season, and it features an intense showdown

Money Heist 5 trailer. Photo: Collected
Money Heist 5 trailer. Photo: Collected

Netflix unveiled the trailer of Money Heist season five, volume one, on Monday. The first five episodes of the final season of the hit crime drama, known as La Casa de Papel in Spanish, will release on the streaming platform on September 3. The other five episodes will drop three months later, on December 3.

The nearly two-minute-long clip shows an intense fight between the gang, who has been shut inside the Bank of Spain for more than 100 hours, and the military, sent in by the authorities to capture them. Meanwhile, police officer Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri) apprehends The Professor (Álvaro Morte), ties him up in chains and tortures him.

Watch the trailer of Money Heist season five here 

Even as the gang mourns the loss of Nairobi (Alba Flores), who was shot in the head in the fourth season, Lisbon aka Raquel Murillo (Itziar Ituño) leads and motivates the team to fight until the finish as the situation snowballs into a full-fledged war. Berlin (Pedro Alonso), who died in the second of Money Heist was also seen in a couple of flashback sequences.

Fans expressed their excitement about the trailer in the comments section of the YouTube video. "I was learning Spanish for the past 10 months so that I can enjoy Money Heist to the next level .... finally worth the efforts," one wrote. "The only professor to whom I have watched and listened to carefully in the last 3 years," another comment read. "I believe in The Professor, he definitely has a plan to save them all :)," a third said.

In an earlier interview with Digital Spy, showrunner Álex Pina said that Money Heist season five, volume one, will have the 'sensation of a season finale or series finale'. "In Volume 2, we focus more on the emotional situation of the characters. It is a journey across their sentimental map that connects us directly to their departure," he added.

Money Heist is about a gang of thieves who pull off seemingly impossible heists. The series is among the most popular non-English titles on Netflix and its fourth season was reportedly watched by 65 million viewers. The fifth season will be its last.

Money Heist / season 5 trailer

