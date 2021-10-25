‘Mission Extreme’ trailer sends Arifin Shuvoo to war against terror

Cop Creation has unveiled the official trailer of highly-anticipated police action thriller "Mission Extreme" featuring a stellar cast including Arifin Shuvoo, Jannatul Ferdous Oishee, Sadia Nabila, Sumit Sen Gupta and Taskeen Rahman in lead roles.

Arifin Shuvoo's extreme transformation for Mission Extreme. Photo: Collected

The movie also features Fazlur Rahman Babu, Shahiduzzaman Selim, Shatabdi Wadud, Iresh Zaker, Maznun Mizan and Manoj Pramanik among others in pivotal roles.

The lead actor Arifin Shuvoo has announced the arrival of the movie by sharing the trailer on his social media handle.

The story of the film is inspired by some of the brave operations of Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC), a specialised branch of Bangladesh Police formed to tackle terrorism and transnational crime. The story and screenplay were written by Superintendent of Police Sunny Sanwar. He and Faisal Ahmed co-directed the film.

To commemorate the trailer revealing ceremony, the crew of "Mission Extreme" organised a lavish programme at NTV Studio in Tejgaon on Sunday, 24 October.

Photo: Courtesy

Sharing excitement about working on her debut film, Miss World Bangladesh 2018 title holder Jannatul Ferdous Oishee said, "I have butterflies in my stomach as the release date of my debut film is nearing."

Jannatul Ferdous Oishee and Arifin Shuvoo in "Mission Extreme"

To attain the six pack body of an action hero, Arifin Shuvoo had to shed sweats and follow a strict diet for 9 months. Earlier, the actor released a documentary chronicling the hectic journey of his massive transformation.

Arifin Shuvoo. Photo: Collected

Arifin Shuvoo said, "It was one of the most challenging projects for me, which you may have already witnessed in my transformation video. I believe the audiences will support us by hitting the theatres on 3 December."

The trailer also teases references from colossal hit western movies and looks promising as the local audiences witness heavy action in the local setting of Dhaka.

Due to the pandemic the release of "Mission Extreme" was halted multiple times and will finally get its theatrical release on 3 December.