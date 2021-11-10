'Mission Extreme' gets censor clearance

The long-awaited police action thriller film "Mission Extreme" is ready to be released in theatres on 3 December.

The board members praised "Mission extreme" as they screened the film on Tuesday, 9 November.

Bangladesh Film Censor Board secretary Mominul Haque confirmed that the film received uncut clearance

Sunny Sanwar, one of the directors and producers of the movie, said "Getting the censor clearance for "Mission Extreme" is like the joy of passing SSC. I was in so much pressure for the last few days. It is a sensitive story, I was wondering how the board will take it. But the film passed! The board gave the film uncut censor clearance. I am grateful to the censor board."

Khorshed Alam Khasru, a member of the censor board and president of the Producers' Association, said, "I saw the movie with the censor board a few days ago. It's a good film. I think those who have enjoyed watching 'Dhaka Attack' will also watch 'Mission Extreme'. Their expectations will be met."

Expressing excitement, Arifin Shuvoo who plays the protagonist of the movie, said, "I was sure it would pass because the writer and the director were conscious while making the movie. 'Mission Extreme' is a result of teamwork. Now it's time to head to the cinema halls."

"Mission Extreme" is going to be released simultaneously in the country and abroad.

The trailer has already been released and is gaining the admiration of the viewers because of its action and mystical atmosphere.

Alongside Arifin Shuvoo, the film also stars "Dhaka Attack" star Taskin Rahman, Miss World Bangladesh's Jannatul Ferdous Oishee, Sadia Nabila and Sumit Sengupta.

Other important characters will be played by Raisul Islam Asad, Fazlur Rahman Babu, Shatabdi Wadud, Majnun Mizan, Iresh Jaker, Manoj Pramanik, Aref Syed, Sudip Biswas Deep, Rashed Mamun Apu, Ehsanul Rahman and many others, under the banner of Cop Creation.

The story of the film is inspired by some of the brave operations of Counter-Terrorism and Transnational Crime, a specialised branch of Bangladesh Police formed to tackle terrorism and transnational crime. The story and screenplay were written by Superintendent of Police Sunny Sanwar. He and Faisal Ahmed co-directed the film.

The film is co-produced by Mime Multimedia and Dhaka Detective Club.