Miss World 2021 temporarily postponed after several Covid-19 positive cases

The global broadcast finale of the Miss World beauty pageant that was supposed to take place in Puerto Rico was called off on Thursday after several contestants tested positive for Covid-19. The official Miss World social media handle announced the news with a press release on Thursday night. They said that the pageant was temporarily postponed because of "health and safety concerns" and will be rescheduled within the next 90 days at the Puerto RicoColiseum Jose Miguel Agrelot.

The decision took place after meeting with virologists, medical experts hired to oversee the Miss World 2021 event, and the Puerto Rico Health Department. Additional safety measures were also implemented after Covid-19 positive cases were confirmed. The next step, according to the social media handle of Miss World, is immediate quarantine, pending observation, and further testing.

The statement of the Miss World organisation reads, "Miss World 2021 temporarily postpones global broadcast finale in Puerto Rico due to health and safety interest of contestants, staff, crew and the general public. The finale will be rescheduled at Puerto Rico Coliseum Jose Miguel Agrelot within the next 90 days."

It also said, "Once and only when contestants and staff are cleared by health officials and advisors, will contestants and related staff return to their home countries."

Julia Morley, CEO of Miss World Ltd, added, "We are very much looking forward to the return of our contestants, (who we have grown to know and love), to compete for the Miss World crown. Puerto Rico offers a safe environment and a spectacular backdrop for filming the Miss World Festival."

This year, Manasa Varanasi is representing India at the 70th Miss World beauty pageant. The event was supposed to take place on December 16 at Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot, San Juan, Puerto Rico. Born in Hyderabad, the 23-year-old is the Miss India World 2020.