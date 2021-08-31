Ministry invites entries for National Film Awards 2020

Glitz

TBS Report
31 August, 2021, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2021, 05:41 pm

Ministry invites entries for National Film Awards 2020

TBS Report
31 August, 2021, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2021, 05:41 pm
Ministry invites entries for National Film Awards 2020

The Ministry of Information calls out the filmmakers to submit their works from previous years for the National Film Awards 2020.

Vice Chairman of the film censor board notifies the submission call after signing an agreement. 

The deadline for submission is 19 September 5 pm. 

The makers are requested to submit 15 copies of CDs, DVDs, Pen drives; names, addresses, phone numbers and biographies of the producers, directors, casts and all the crew members, synopsis of the film, lyrics of the songs and every relevant details must be submitted before the deadline.  

Awards will be given for twenty-eight categories this year. The categories will cover every aspect of films including acting, singing, dialogues, screenplay costume design, makeup etc. 
 

National Film Awards

