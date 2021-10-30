Michelle Obama to guest on ‘Black-ish’ in final season

30 October, 2021, 11:20 am
Michelle Obama to guest on 'Black-ish' in final season

“I’ve long been a fan of Black-ish‘s wit and all-around brilliance, and it was such a thrill to join in for an episode,” Michelle Obama wrote on her social platforms

Michelle Obama to guest on ‘Black-ish’ in final season. Photo: Collected
Michelle Obama to guest on 'Black-ish' in final season. Photo: Collected

Michelle Obama will guest star on an episode of the ABC comedy's eighth and final season in 2022, according to the show's social media announcement on Thursday.

She'll portray herself, but other specifics about her appearance are being kept under wraps for the time being.

"I've long been a fan of Black-ish's wit and all-around brilliance, and it was such a thrill to join in for an episode," Michelle Obama wrote on her social platforms.

Black-ish will be the second comedy show Obama has appeared on whilst Barack Obama was still president. Previously she appeared on the sixth-season finale of Parks and Recreation.

Other than this, Michelle and Barack Obama have an overall deal at Netflix via their Higher Ground Productions. Documentaries such as American Factory and Crip Camp, children's series such as Ada Twist, Scientist, and We the People, and feature films such as Fatherhood and Worth are among the company's productions.

 

