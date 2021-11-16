Meher Afroze Shaon sings ‘Jodi Mon Kaade’ part 2

KrayonMag and Flicker Entertainment has released the second part of the song 'Jodi Mon Kaade' on the 73rd birth anniversary of Humayun Ahmed, prominent figure of Bangla literature.

The song, voiced by Meher Afroz Shaon, was authored by Professor Mohammad Fazal and tuned by SI Tutul.

Meher Afroz Shaon shared thoughts about her experience recording the song saying, "'Jodi Mon Kaade,' is a significant component of my existence. After hearing the new song's lyrics over and over again, I decided to do it."

"Hopefully, everyone will love this as much as they did the first one," she expressed. Meher's album 'Je thaake Akhi Pollobe' also features the Humayun Ahmed commemorating melody.

Tanziral Dilshad Ditan, founder of KrayonMag, said, "'Jodi Mon Kaade' is one of my favorite songs; always at the top of my playlist. Shaon is my childhood friend. I'm both proud and overwhelmed to be in charge of publishing the second chapter of this song."

The song, released from Laser Vision's official YouTube channel, also features a Khair Khandaker directorial music video.

KrayonMag is a social story-telling platform founded in 2020. Backpage PR is also collaborating with KrayonMag on this project.