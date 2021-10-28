Mehazabien Chowdhury decks up as King of Fighters’s Leona Heiden

Popular actor Mehazabien Chowdhury cosplays Leona Heiden to promote a new phone of Techno Mobile.

As soon as her pictures in the new-look were dropped on social media on Wednesday, the actress went viral.

The brand ambassador of techno mobile Mehazabein sported as Leona, the character from the popular fighting game "King of fighters" franchise, as the latest phone focuses on gaming.

Viewers are used to seeing the actress in serious or sweet girl next door roles.

Popular actress Mehazabien Chowdhury cosplays Leona Heiden. Photo: Collected

Hence, the vibrant cosplay left the audience stunned.

Recently, Mehazabien Chowdhury has been rocking chic and sporty looks for Techno Mobile.

Mehazabien Chowdhury while promoting a new phone. Photo: Collected

Earlier, Bangladesh Police Women Network (BPWN) honoured the actress for her Eid release, "Alo", where she essayed the character of a sergeant.