Mehazabien Chowdhury decks up as King of Fighters’s Leona Heiden

Glitz

TBS Report
28 October, 2021, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2021, 02:25 pm

Related News

Mehazabien Chowdhury decks up as King of Fighters’s Leona Heiden

Mehazabein sported as Leona, the character from the popular fighting game “King of fighters” franchise

TBS Report
28 October, 2021, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2021, 02:25 pm
Popular actress Mehazabien Chowdhury cosplays Leona Heiden from King of Fighters. Photo: Collected
Popular actress Mehazabien Chowdhury cosplays Leona Heiden from King of Fighters. Photo: Collected

Popular actor Mehazabien Chowdhury cosplays Leona Heiden to promote a new phone of Techno Mobile.

As soon as her pictures in the new-look were dropped on social media on Wednesday, the actress went viral.

The brand ambassador of techno mobile Mehazabein sported as Leona, the character from the popular fighting game "King of fighters" franchise, as the latest phone focuses on gaming.

Viewers are used to seeing the actress in serious or sweet girl next door roles.

Popular actress Mehazabien Chowdhury cosplays Leona Heiden. Photo: Collected
Popular actress Mehazabien Chowdhury cosplays Leona Heiden. Photo: Collected

Hence, the vibrant cosplay left the audience stunned.

Recently, Mehazabien Chowdhury has been rocking chic and sporty looks for Techno Mobile.

Mehazabien Chowdhury while promoting a new phone. Photo: Collected
Mehazabien Chowdhury while promoting a new phone. Photo: Collected

Earlier, Bangladesh Police Women Network (BPWN) honoured the actress for her Eid release, "Alo", where she essayed the character of a sergeant. 

Mehazabein Chowdhury / King of fighters / Game / cosplay / Leona Heiden

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Ferry loaded with vehicles capsizes in Padma

Ferry loaded with vehicles capsizes in Padma

16h | Videos
Shami faces vicious online abuse

Shami faces vicious online abuse

17h | Videos
Shahabuddin Park: A breathing space of polluted city

Shahabuddin Park: A breathing space of polluted city

17h | Videos
Is Uber Moto heading the Uber Eats route?

Is Uber Moto heading the Uber Eats route?

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur
Smartphones

Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur

2
TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 
Food

TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 

3
Rabindra Sarobar is the venue of the Dhanmondi Lake that amasses the most crowds, on special days and every day. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Panorama

Grand plans to monetise Dhanmondi Lake, no plans to protect it  

4
Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF
Economy

Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF

5
Logo of Unilever. Picture: Collected
Corporates

Unilever Bangladesh searching for future business leaders

6
Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era
Transport

Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era