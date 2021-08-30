Mehazabein Chowdhury garners praise as script writer

Glitz

TBS Report
30 August, 2021, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 30 August, 2021, 06:44 pm

Mehazabein Chowdhury garners praise as script writer

Mehazabein Chowdhury garners immense praise on her debut as a scriptwriter for the drama “Alo”

TBS Report
30 August, 2021, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 30 August, 2021, 06:44 pm
Mehazabein Chowdhury received award for &#039;Alo&#039; Picture: Collected
Mehazabein Chowdhury received award for 'Alo' Picture: Collected

Mehazabein Chowdhury garners immense praise on her debut as a scriptwriter for the drama "Alo".

She also essayed the role of the lead character depicting the struggles of women police and received the medal of honour from 'Bangladesh police women's network'.

The drama was directed by Mahmudur Rahman Himi.

Since the release of the drama on Eid, it acclaimed praise from the audience as well as the police.

Appreciation from the audience inspired her to write more scripts in future. "I have received an amazing response as well as honour for my drama Alo. Thank you everyone.", penned Mehazabein on her verified Facebook account. "Hope to write better scripts in future", she added.

Last Thursday, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police invited Mehazabein including the entire team of "Alo". There, DIG (DMP Special Branch) Amena Begum handed over a medal of honour to Mehazabein.

The elated Mehazabein said, "Truly, it is a great honour for me. It is a blessing to get support, love and motivation from those we work for. I wrote 'Alo' out of respect for the police, especially the women police officers. I did not think it would be received so warmly, by not only the audience but also by those the drama was made for."

