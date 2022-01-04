The Matrix Resurrections crosses box office milestone

TBS Report
04 January, 2022, 11:00 am
Last modified: 04 January, 2022, 11:00 am

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The latest 'The Matrix Resurrections', with a budget of $190 million, has crossed $100 million at the box office. 

However, the film still struggles commercially because of the existing reputation of the prior films. It currently has a 65% score on Rotten Tomatoes and 5.7 on IMDb. 

As part of a big franchise, some of the films manage to gain publicity and earnings initially. 

However, due to the lack of an intriguing storyline and performance, films like 'Resurrections' are unable to reach their required hits. 

Reeves spoke to Entertainment Weekly and said, "The depth of why this film got made is the sense of it being a love story between Trinity and Neo." 

This perhaps is the reason why the fans were disappointed as they were expecting other aspects from the film as well. 

The film had added newcomers to the franchise, such as Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and a few others. 

'The Matrix Resurrections' is streaming on HBO Max and can be watched at Star Cineplex.

