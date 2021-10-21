Marvel and One Direction fans upset after Harry Styles' role in MCU revealed before Eternals release

Hindustan Times
21 October, 2021, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2021, 01:04 pm

Harry Styles is set to make his Marvel debut. Photo: Collected
Harry Styles is set to make his Marvel debut. Photo: Collected

It was being rumoured that Harry Styles could make his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut soon. Though Marvel Studios remained tight-lipped about the One Direction singer's possible appearance, fans were excited about the speculation. 

However, Marvel's plans of dropping a surprise seemingly took a beating after Variety journalist Matt Donnelly not only confirmed Harry's presence in MCU but also revealed his role in the long-running superhero universe. 

Warning: Spoilers ahead. 

Matt took to Twitter and reported that Harry is set to play Thanos' brother Eros in MCU. "Big reveal from #TheEternals premiere -- Harry Styles has joined the MCU as Eros, brother of Thanos," his tweet read. While Marvel is yet to confirm the tweet reveal, Marvel and One Direction fans were upset by the reveal. 

"Not trying to sound rude, but as a Marvel and 1D fan I wish that I could've been surprised when I watch it in theaters. Yes there have been rumors that he was in it but I would've liked to actually witness it myself then it get spoiled for me. Please don't spoil things!!" a fan said.

"Legitimate question: why would you do this? People like the surprise of credits scenes. The movie isn't out for the general public. Why would you deliberately ruin the experience for a lot of people? I'm trying to understand the motivation. Was it for clicks? To be the 1st?" another fan asked. "It's the fact the entire Marvel community is built on not spoiling the movie or shows and this just spoiled it for me. I would've rather have gone to the cinemas and squealed realising it was Harold," a third fan said. 

Earlier this summer, Eternals star Salma Hayek had also talked about her meeting with Harry. Appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Salma revealed that Harry had visited her house and her owl coughed up a 'ball of rat hair' on him. 

"One time, there was a very important celebrity (whom she later revealed was Harry) and he was really excited about the owl and was hoping that the owl would go on his head because it was on me. He was like, 'Oh, I need an owl in my life. How do you do that?' And the minute he least expected it, it came on his head — but then she did the thing, and this thing came out. This ball of rat hair was on his head," she said. "He was super-cool, by the way. Even with that happening," Salma added. 

Harry Styles had made his acting debut with Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk. The singer also shot for Don't Worry Darling. 

