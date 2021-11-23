Mahmud Hasan Kayesh’s ‘House of Light’ to be screened at Athens Ethnofest
Mahmud shot the entire film on his mobile phone while he was voluntarily self-quarantined with his family in an apartment in Dhaka
Mahmud Hasan Kayesh's "House of Light" has been selected to be screened at the 12th edition of the Athens Ethnographic Film Festival – Ethnofest.
This year the festival will run from 25 November till 5 December.
Earlier, "House of Lights" was nominated for United Kingdom's "One World Media Awards".
The film, directed and edited by Mahmud Hasan Kayesh, is an intimate portrayal of a family. Mahmud shot the entire film on his mobile phone while he was voluntarily self-quarantined with his family in an apartment in Dhaka.
Mahmud received a master's degree in film-making from the University of the West of Scotland in Glasgow, United Kingdom, reports Prothom Alo.
At present, he is a full-time faculty at Independent University of Bangladesh.
The festival, held annually in November since 2011, presents the best ethnographic films including short and feature-length anthropological documentaries.
The documentaries are the product of research conducted by scientists of visual anthropology or relative fields.