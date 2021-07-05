Mabrur Rashid Bannah teams up with Rafsan the ChotoBhai for Eid drama. Photo: Collected

Mabrur Rashid Bannah, one of the most talked-about TV drama directors of all time is ready to surprise the audience with his latest Eid drama "The Teacher."

Produced by Underground Creative Factory (UCF), the drama features popular food vlogger Rafsan the ChotoBhai and television heartthrob Abdun Noor Shajal in lead roles, reports Channel I online.

Mabrur Rashid Bannah shared the trailer of the drama on his official Facebook account and it received a lot of appreciations from the audience.

Watch the trailer of The Teacher here

Video of The Teacher (Official trailer) | Abdun Noor Shajal | Iftekhar Rafsan | Bannah | New Natok 2021

Bannah gave brief details about the drama to Channel I online.

"Shajal will play the teacher while Rafan will don the role of a student. I really hope that the audience and critics will appreciate the drama. The Eid special drama will air on NTV," said the director.

Rafsan also shared his excitement about debuting on small screen.

Rafsan said, "My love for Netflix influenced my decision to pursue acting. Earlier on I have acted in commercials but the experience that I got from working in a drama is completely different. "

"Whenever I speak, I tend to mix Bangla and English words together but my character who is a guy from Mofoshal required to deliver the dialogue in Bangla completely. It was a huge challenge for me but Bannah bhaiya and Shajal bhaiya helped me to overcome the difficulty," added Rafsan.

Apart from Rafsan and Shajal, the drama stars Rashed Amran, Sagar Huda, Jarin Khan Ratna n' Anamika Oyeshi in pivotal roles.

The Teacher will air on NTV on the occasion of Eid-Ul-Adha.