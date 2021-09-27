M Miraz Hossain released 4 solo albums in 2021

Glitz

TBS Report
27 September, 2021, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 27 September, 2021, 02:09 pm

M Miraz Hossain released 4 solo albums in 2021

TBS Report
27 September, 2021, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 27 September, 2021, 02:09 pm
M Miraz Hossain released 4 solo albums in 2021

Talented singer M Miraz Hossain has released four solo albums this year.

The albums are "Fele Asha Din Guli", "Keno Mon Hariye Jay", "Tobu Dekha Hok" and "Bhalobese Gelam Sudhu".

Evergeen Bengali melodies such as Bedona Modhur Howe Jay, Amay Proshno Kore Nil Dhrubo Tara, Je Chhilo Dristir Simanay, Hayre Manush, Keu Konodin Amare to, Ore Nildoria, among others, have been featured in the albums.

He penned many of the songs himself.

The albums are available on renowned online music platforms like Amazon Music, Spotify, Pandora Music, SoundCloud, Hungama Music, Apple Music, Shazam, etc.

 

