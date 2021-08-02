Lutfur Hasan’s latest song ‘Ey To Akash’ features Mekla Dasgupta

'Ghuri Tumi Kar Akashe Oro' singer Lutfur Hasan and Indian singer Mekla Dasgupta have paired up for a romantic duet titled 'Ey To Akash.'

Penned by Ghalib and Delton, the music for the song has been composed by Shuvo and Ghalib himself, read a press release.

Made under the banner Studio lazy Tree, the song features an enigmatic musical arrangement by renowned Sarod player Pratik Srivastava from Kolkata.

The music video for the song has already been made. Both Mekla's part and Lutfar's portion in the music video were edited by Sopnoshiri.

Lutfor said, "I was fascinated when I first heard Mekla's song. Her song inspired me to write a poem."

"Together with the words of Ghalib and my inspiration from the poem we decided to create this wonderful song," the singer added.

Lutfar Hasan's Youtube channel will officially launch on 5 August with the streaming of his song 'Ey To Akash.'